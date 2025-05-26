Body of 77-year-old woman found in Bedok flat after neighbour living downstairs notices blood dripping from ceiling

A 77-year-old woman living alone in Bedok was found dead in her flat after a family living in the unit below discovered blood seeping through their ceiling.

The incident occurred at Block 163 Bedok South Road on Sunday (May 25) afternoon, reported Shin Min Daily News, who had received a reader tip-off on the multiple police vehicles below the block.

A Shin Min reporter, who arrived at the scene at about 4pm, noticed a foul smell lingering in the corridor.

A 70-year-old woman surnamed Zeng, who lives in the flat below, told the Chinese evening daily that her son had seen blood dripping from the ceiling of their master bedroom.

“I smelt a foul odour. We realised something was not right and went upstairs,” the neighbour recalled.

They found the dead woman's sister outside the flat and asked her to call the police.

Zeng’s husband, surnamed Ou, added that they will temporarily sleep in their guest room ​as they cannot bear the stench.

A neighbour living on the same floor as the woman told Shin Min she knew the latter as Nancy.

According to her, the woman’s elder sister had visited the flat at 10am on Sunday to find Nancy, but nobody came to the door. The sister then returned home to search for keys ​​​​to the flat but could not find them.

The sister then asked a locksmith for help, but the latter reportedly told her he could not help after he smelt the foul odour.

Zeng subsequently arrived to inform them of the dripping fluid, and the police was called.

Another male neighbour living on the same floor as Nancy said his wife had seen a pack of food hanging on the door on Friday. The packet was still there when he passed by on Saturday.

In response to media queries, the police said a 77-year-old woman was found lying motionless in the residential unit at Block 163 Bedok South Road and pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

