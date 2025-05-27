'He doesn't see the age gap': How a 93-year-old with vision loss and a 61-year-old bonded over bowling

At 93, not many people will want to spend time in a bowling alley, let alone play the game.

But William Thong is different. He may be just seven years away from the century mark, but his passion for the game not just keeps him active — the sport helped him find a friend for life.

Not many bowlers wanted to play with Thong because of his age, but when Alfred George Pillay, 61, stepped in, it began what is now a lasting friendship.

It started when Thong requested Pillay to play with him during a Fun Bowl competition eight years ago.

"After we got the pairing, we haven't been separated since," Pillay, an emcee, told AsiaOne.

Now they meet up at Starbowl bowling alley in Bukit Batok about three to four times a week.

When AsiaOne visited them on Tuesday morning (May 27), they were bowling side by side.

Pillay added that a lot of senior bowlers did not want to play with Thong as he moved slower due to age.

A glaucoma diagnosis about 25 years ago meant that Thong lost the vision in his right eye.

He can still see with his left eye but his vision is not fully intact.

"The dimension is not dimensional one," Thong said, as he has to estimate where to aim the ball, but that has not curbed his enthusiasm.

With a few confident steps, Thong tosses the ball and it slowly but surely strikes all 10 pins, earning him a high-five from Pillay.

Pillay added that Thong has beaten him in a few games.

"I still bowl with one leg," Thong said. A feat, since most seniors play with both feet on the ground for balance.

"He (Pillay) doesn't see the age gap," Thong said. "He's very good."

Friends within and beyond the bowling alley

When they meet, they usually bowl together from 10am until noon.

In the past, Thong's wife used to accompany him to the bowling alley but now she is confined to their home due to dementia.

Pillay recalled Thong's wife saying: "Do you know he bowls better when you are around? If not, he's very bo chap (indifferent)".

"So, whenever I'm available I will come and support him," Pillay said.

After their bowling sessions, the duo sometimes enjoys a cup of teh tarik before Pillay sends Thong home to Chua Chu Kang.

As Thong likes to sing, the duo sings church hymns together on the way home.

During one of their conversations, Thong confided in Pillay, saying, "All my friends have passed away."

For Thong's birthday party in 2024, Pillay recalled Thong's daughter telling him: "You are the only friend invited."

While Pillay could not attend due to food poisoning, he remembers having lunch with Thong one day in 2022 when the latter suddenly said: "It's my birthday."

Gaining online attention

In February, Pillay started posting TikTok videos of Thong bowling, as the latter enjoys watching videos of himself in action.

The most popular video has garnered over 74,000 views as at May 27 and bowlers have started following his page, according to Pillay.

"Please represent Singapore," one netizen said.

"Uncle power!" another commenter wrote.

When asked about his TikTok videos, Thong happily opened his phone and started scrolling through Pillay's page.

Said Pillay: "He doesn't stop. He keeps looking at them every day."

"I mean, as long as he's happy. Life is very short."

Thong's online fame has also translated into real life, as young bowlers greet him affectionately as Uncle Thong and often stop to watch him play.

On Wednesday (May 28), Thong plans to take part in the senior Fun Bowl competition at Starbowl bowling alley.

His friend will not be there to support him due to work commitments, but Pillay says he plans to sign Thong up for the senior category in the Singapore Bowling Open in September.

At 93, Thong will likely be the oldest contestant.

"We must inspire before we expire," Pillay said.

