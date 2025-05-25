Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed released from prison

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been released from prison.

The 27-year-old, who was convicted in 2024 of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021, was released from prison after receiving the maximum 18 months sentence.

Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for weapons and firearms on the Rust film set, when a loaded prop revolver was supplied to actor and producer Alec Baldwin, resulting in the death of Hutchins and the wounding of the film's director, Joel Souz.

A New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson told NBC News that Gutierrez-Reed - who was being held at Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, New Mexico - was released in Arizona, to a region near the Nevada and California borders.

A separate case in which Gutierrez-Reed was accused of unlawfully carrying a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment resulted in 18 months of probation.

She will be on parole for a year, with dual supervision under probation and parole authorities to take place concurrently.

She was previously acquitted of an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

According to her certificate of parole, obtained by CBS News, Gutierrez-Reed must follow the conditions set forth by the parole board, which include electric monitoring, following a curfew, and either getting a job or enrolling in school.

Gutierrez-Reed previously told the judge she was "young and naive" when she was working on Rust and begged for a lighter sentence.

According to CBS, she said: "I was young and naive. But I took my job as seriously as I knew how to. I beg you, please, don't give me more time. The jury has found me in part at fault for this horrible tragedy, but that doesn't make me a monster. That makes me human."

