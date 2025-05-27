Daily roundup: Ayden Sng becomes cafe owner in new China reality show uSweet — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ayden Sng becomes cafe owner in new China reality show uSweet

Local actor Ayden Sng is training to be a cafe owner in the China reality show uSweet, also known as Wei Xiao Yi Hao Dian.

In multiple teasers and posts released on streaming platform iQiyi's Weibo and YouTube accounts on May 23, the 31-year-old is introduced as a participant of the upcoming show... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm gaming the system': Singaporean moves to Thailand, flies back weekly for work to save costs

A Singaporean man made the unconventional choice to live in Thailand and fly back for work every week in order to save costs.

Chen Shao Chun, an adjunct lecturer at the National University of Singapore (NUS), moved to Chiang Mai, Thailand, with his wife in November last year, reported CNBC... » READ MORE

3. SAF has to come up with new ways to overcome challenges: Chan Chun Sing

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) must "constantly re-examine" its operations to overcome new challenges, said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (May 27).

Chan was speaking to reporters at Nee Soon Camp, the final stop in his morning visit of high readiness units across all four SAF services — his first since being sworn into his new appointment on May 23... » READ MORE

4. Body of 77-year-old woman found in Bedok flat after neighbour living downstairs notices blood dripping from ceiling

A 77-year-old woman living alone in Bedok was found dead in her flat after a family living in the unit below discovered blood seeping through their ceiling.

The incident occurred at Block 163 Bedok South Road on Sunday (May 25) afternoon, reported Shin Min Daily News, who had received a reader tip-off on the multiple police vehicles below the block... » READ MORE

