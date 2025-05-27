Tampines West residents seek witnesses after community cat found dead next to bin with 'blunt force trauma', dislocated jaw

A Tampines West community cat was found dead next to a rubbish bin last Saturday (May 24) wrapped in toilet paper plastic packaging and brochure papers.

The male cat, named Sunshine, was found at the void deck of Block 897 Tampines Street 81 by a resident at around 7am to 8am, according to a Facebook post.

Photos showed Sunshine with blood on its paws and muzzle, as well as stains on the brochure papers surrounding the cat.

A latex glove was also found among the papers and plastic.

Victoria Lim, one of Sunshine's feeders and a resident of the area, wrote in the Facebook post that the community cat had been living in the neighbourhood "for the past 10 years". Sunshine's feeders are appealing for witnesses.

According to the post, a vet determined that Sunshine had sustained blunt trauma to its head and its jaw was dislocated.

Speaking to local media, Lim shared that based on the vet's assessment, the cat's injuries could have resulted from a vehicle collision, a blow to the head or a fall from height. But the vet did not rule out abuse as well.

The incident has raised concern among netizens in the Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook group, where Lim had published the post.

"Community cats are being killed within days of each other," one netizen said, seemingly referencing the recent spate of cat deaths. "The cats don't deserve this, as a cat lover, my heart is really pained," the person added.

Jeffy Soh, another Tampines West resident, shared in a separate Facebook post about Sunshine's "tragic death", describing the community cat as "our carpark attendant".

He added that Sunshine was always seen with two other cats, who were later found by him and other residents, "shivering and afraid".

While he acknowledged that some might assume Sunshine was hit by an oncoming car, Soh noted that Sunshine was found next to a bin, and that were "no bloodstains nearby" nor at Sunshine's "usual area" at the carpark.

"Is this murder or an accident?" He wrote in his post.

Another Tampines West resident whom AsiaOne spoke to shared that the recent cases of animal deaths has caused residents in her block to be more cautious of others.

The 25-year-old, who wished to be known only as Li, shared that following the incident, the beds, water and food booths that were set up for strays in her void deck have been "moved to areas closer to [the] doors rather than out in the open". Some residents have also moved the stray cat stations within the filming radius of CCTV cameras.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lim as well as NParks for more information.

Number of animal victims at 12-year high: SPCA

According to a 2024 report by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), there were 961 confirmed reports of animal cruelty and welfare concerns involving 2,190 animal victims — the highest number in 12 years.

Cats accounted for more than half of the animal victims out of other species at 1,330.

The Tampines West case is also the third public incident where a community cat was found with severe injuries.

In a similar incident two weeks ago, a Punggol community cat was found dead with blunt force trauma to the head which could have resulted from a traffic accident, said NParks in a May 17 statement.

Gan Kim Yong had also addressed the incident in a Facebook post on May 15, where he encouraged Singaporeans to be a "gracious society" and "show kindness and compassion" to animals.

Earlier on May 9, an Yishun community cat named King Kong was found dead with its intestines exposed and eyes gouged out, sparking widespread outrage.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam condemned the act, calling it "appalling cruelty".

Currently under the Animals and Birds Act, first time offenders convicted of animal cruelty can be jailed for up to 18 months and fined up to $15,000, or both.

Repeat offenders may face up to three years in jail and face a fine of up to $30,000, or both.

