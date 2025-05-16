Punggol cat death: Town council, NParks and animal welfare groups will work to raise awareness, says DPM Gan

Punggol Town Council, NParks and animal welfare groups will work in tandem to raise awareness on treating animals with kindness, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a Facebook post on Thursday (May 15).

In his post, DPM Gan, who is also an MP of Punggol GRC, stated that "a beloved community cat in Punggol" named Shere Khan was found severely injured, and residents have written in to share feedback on animal welfare.

"NParks has assured us that they are looking into the matter," DPM Gan said, adding that the Town Council will work with NParks and animal welfare groups to put up posters to raise awareness on animal welfare.

"Let us be a gracious society, and show kindness and compassion to animals," he added.

DPM Gan's post comes after street cat rehoming and care group Luni Singapore shared a post on Facebook appealing for witnesses of Shere Khan's abuse along 326B Sumang Walk on Tuesday.

They shared that the male Shere Khan was found severely injured from "strangulation or blunt force trauma". The feline did not survive despite immediate veterinary care.

"This is one of the most brutal cases we have encountered, and we are determined to find out what happened," the post read.

According to DPM Gan's post, cruelty to animals is an offence under law, and abandonment or subjecting a cat to unreasonable or unnecessary pain or suffering is an act of cruelty.

First offenders will receive a fine of up to $15,000 or jail up to 18 months, or both.

Subsequent offences will result in a fine of up to $30,000 or jail up to three years, or both.

NParks group director of enforcement and investigation Jessica Kwok had confirmed that it was alerted to an injured cat found in a carpark near Block 326B Sumang Walk and were investigating the matter.

This comes days after another community cat was found mutilated in Yishun, with its eyes gouged out.

In a Facebook post on May 9, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam condemned the act, calling it "appalling cruelty".

AsiaOne has reached out to NParks for more information.

