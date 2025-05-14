Stray cat in Punggol dies from 'deliberate abuse'; NParks investigating

The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating a suspected case of animal cruelty in Punggol, following the violent death of a cat last week.

A cat was recently found with severe injuries near Block 326B Sumang Walk in Punggol, according to a Facebook post by Luni Singapore, a non-profit animal welfare organisation, on Tuesday (May 13).

The animal subsequently died, despite being given immediate veterinary assistance.

This comes days after another community cat was found disemboweled, with its eyes gouged out in Yishun.

In a Facebook post on May 9, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam condemned the act, calling it "appalling cruelty."

According to Luni Singapore, the Punggol incident is believed to have occurred on May 11 or May 12.

According to the group, the cat — named Shere Khan — was a gentle and well-loved community cat, known for his sweet and trusting nature.

"We are heartbroken to share that a friendly male tabby feline named Shere Khan, fondly known as Papa Cat and registered under Luni Singapore, was found severely injured," the post wrote.

'Blunt force trauma'

A spokesperson for Luni Singapore told AsiaOne that the cat was cared by local feeders and was found severely injured by an unknown individual.

It added that as the cat’s microchip was registered under Luni Singapore, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) contacted them yesterday (May 13), and the group immediately reached out to the veterinary clinic where the cat had been brought to.

The animal welfare group said the nature of the feline's injuries suggests "deliberate abuse, potentially involving strangulation or blunt force trauma," and described it as "one of the most brutal cases we have encountered."

The veterinary report documented the following injuries: bilateral proptosis (both eye globes protruding significantly from their sockets, accompanied by blood clotting and conjunctival swelling), swelling and lacerations on the tongue.

There was also superficial bruising on the right side of the face, a small lesion on the top of the head, and frayed nails on all four paws-all of which are consistent with strangulation or blunt force trauma.

The feline was also reported to be hypothermic and dehydrated upon arrival at the clinic.

Despite receiving immediate veterinary care, the cat sadly did not survive.

The organisation is currently appealing for witnesses who may have information about the abuse, in hopes of seeking justice for Shere Khan.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, NParks' group director of enforcement and investigation Jessica Kwok confirmed that they were alerted to an injured cat found in a carpark near Block 326B Sumang Walk and is currently investigating the matter.

Kwok said that they take all feedback from the public on animal-related issues seriously.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) received 1,109 reports of alleged animal cruelty or welfare concerns in 2024, according to their Animal Cruelty & Welfare Report 2024.

Of those reports, there were 961 confirmed cases of cruelty and welfare, involving a total of 2,190 animal victims.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in 12 years, said SPCA.

