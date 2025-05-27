'Can use e-mart credits?' Netizens poke fun at Uniqlo's 'admin T-shirt'

If you're looking to steal your boyfriend's style, it seems you need not look further than Uniqlo.

Uniqlo is now selling a T-shirt that looks strikingly similar to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) admin T-shirt — a staple worn by full-time national servicemen (NSFs) across the country — according to a Reddit post last Saturday (May 24).

In the post, Reddit user Naufrage92 shared a photograph of a Uniqlo mannequin wearing a shirt in a shade of green close to the iconic khaki green colours that NSFs are so familiar with.

The clothing in question is the Japanese apparel brand's crew neck tee, described as being "carefully crafted with a smooth texture", and made from "100 per cent cotton".

"So Uniqlo is selling SAF admin shirts now?" Naufrage92 jokingly questioned.

A quick search on Uniqlo's website confirmed that the crew neck short-sleeved T-shirt in a shade called "56 olive" bears an uncanny resemblance to the SAF's admin T-shirt, sans the SAF logo.

Interestingly, the garment falls under the women's catalogue.

Retailing for $14.90, it is available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL and it also boasts an impressive a 4.9-star rating averaged from 7,740 reviews.

The 'national uniform'?

Netizens were quick to find humour in the item infiltrating mainstream fashion, with many of their jokes referencing the SAF.

"Welcome to Uniqlo," a netizen cheekily wrote, mimicking the recognisable, friendly greeting by store employees, only to contrast this against the oft-heard army command: "Whole lot knock it down now!"

Some also guessed that these shirts would be for "girlfriends" and even "grandmothers" — specifically, the "sergeants' grandmothers who always run faster than you", another netizen said in jest.

Others speculated how this colour made it onto Uniqlo's catalogue, with one user jokingly suggesting that a marketing executive on the brand's team might have said: "Our research shows 90 per cent of Singaporean males aged 18 to 21 wear this colour every day! It will be a smash hit!"

Another user also playfully enquired: "Can use e-mart credits at Uniqlo?"

"Well, it is the national uniform," a Redditor also stated, referring to how Uniqlo had previously declared their popular Airism shirt collection as such in the past.

