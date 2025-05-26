'Regard me as your mother': Liu Lingling caring for late sister Angie Lau's children

Local actress and getai singer Liu Lingling has been caring for the children of her late sister, getai singer Angie Lau, since her death in February.

The 62-year-old told Shin Min Daily News in a report published on May 25 that she didn't want her niece, 17, and nephew, 19, to be left out.

She said: "I can't replace my sister's love for them, but I don't want them to feel that they don't have anyone to rely on, so I told them, 'Your mum is not around anymore, you can regard me as your mother.'"

Lingling added that the teenagers are currently living with her mother.

Angie, who died aged 58, had revealed in 2024 she divorced her husband in 2019 when she found out that he had been unfaithful to her. She shared then that they had joint custody of their children and he was supposed to pay child support, but he 'disappeared' after three months. When her cancer relapsed in March 2023, she looked for him, hoping that he would take care of their children, but it was all in vain.

Lingling told the Chinese daily that before Angie died, she had asked the former to take care of her children until they are 25 years old and that's what Lingling strives to do as their guardian.

She said: "This period of time is neither long nor short and there is a need for me to guide them in various ways but I can't be too hasty at the same time. Actually, it was only after my sister's death that I realised, mankind's greatest strength is love and it can overcome all challenges.

"I transferred my love for my sister to my niece and nephew and will try to live more healthily and take care of them while consoling my mother at the same time. She hasn't been able to get over [Angie's death] and is worried about the two children."

She added that she spends time with the two teens whenever possible, including looking at suitable courses in tertiary institutions and bringing them out with her son, 12, for meals and shopping.

While she now has more responsibilities, Lingling said she has also gained more. For instance, they expressed their love and gratitude towards her on Mother's Day.

