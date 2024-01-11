Ex-husband defaults on child support, 'beyond redemption': Cancer-stricken getai singer Angie Lau won't marry on impulse again

Life doesn't allow rewinds. However, it doesn't stop us from thinking how some things might have been different if we made another decision then.

For cancer-stricken getai singer Angie Lau, sister to actress-singer Liu Lingling, one of the what-ifs in her life is marriage.

The 55-year-old, who is now divorced and raising her two children alone, said in an interview with 8world published yesterday (Jan 10) that she wouldn't have married her ex-husband on impulse if time rewinds.

Angie shared that her ex-husband was her fan and she was so impressed by his sincerity during courtship that they married after dating for a year.

"Actually, it is not worth it to get married on impulse. If history can be rewritten, I would definitely not do that. No matter how attractive a person's appearance is, you can't dive headlong into it," she said.

Angie claimed that her ex-husband, who was a chef, had a gambling habit and borrowed money from loan sharks, who turned up at their home after he failed to pay them.

For the sake of their children, Angie paid $50,000 for him, which eventually turned into a spiral of debts.

The last straw, which ended their 13-year marriage in 2019, was when she found out that he was unfaithful to her.

She said: "He had a relationship with a female colleague and lied to her that he was already divorced."

Angie was devastated when she confronted him about it. She claimed he had another affair when he went to work in Brunei.

After the divorce, they had joint custody of their children and the man was supposed to pay $1,000 child support every month. But Angie claimed he 'disappeared' after three months.

When Angie's cancer relapsed in March last year, she looked for him, hoping that he would help to take care of their children, but it was all in vain and she had to battle the challenges alone.

"He is beyond redemption," she said.

