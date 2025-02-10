Getai singer Angie Lau, sister of Liu Lingling, dies aged 58

Local getai singer Angie Lau died yesterday (Feb 9) at the age of 58.

Her obituary was posted on Facebook last night, stating her wake will be held at Singapore Funeral Parlour's Lily Room at 91 Tampines Link.

The rites and memorial service will be held on Feb 13 at 9.45am and the cortege will leave at 11am to Mandai Crematorium Service Hall 1 for cremation.

Angie, who divorced her ex-husband in 2019, leaves behind their two children - a son and daughter aged 18 and 16 respectively.

They had joint custody of their children after their divorce and he was supposed to pay $1,000 child support every month but Angie claimed to reporters last year that he 'disappeared' after three months.

It is unclear where he is now.

Angie's sister, actress-singer Liu Lingling, told Lianhe Zaobao yesterday she's been "overwhelmed".

"I've been busy taking care of Angie, my mother, and Angie's two children these past few weeks… I really don't know what to say. Thank you all for your concern," said the 62-year-old.

Angie, who expanded her music abroad to Taiwan in the 80s, was also recognisable under the name of Jiang Yinjie. In 2014, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and lymphoma but had made a recovery following treatment.

In 2018, she emerged the winner of Mediacorp's GeTai Challenge and was a mentor in the variety show Golden Age Talentime.

In March 2023, her cancer relapsed and advanced to stage four, with the cancer cells spreading to her lymph nodes, lungs, throat, bones and brain.

Her health fluctuated for a while, and in May last year, she revealed her condition wasn't improving.

"I asked the doctor, 'What if I don't continue treatment? I am really quite tired'," Angie recalled to reporters then.

She added that the doctor couldn't give her an answer when she asked them when her battle with cancer would end.

"I know it's really not easy battling cancer. There are also days when I am feeling down. But when I think about my two children, I must fight hard and survive."

