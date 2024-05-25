'This journey is so long and difficult': Angie Lau fights weariness with no good news in sight battling cancer

The road to battling cancer can be long and arduous.

Local getai singer Angie Lau has to undergo longer chemotherapy sessions for the next few months as her condition hasn't improved, according to a report published by Shin Min Daily News yesterday (May 24).

Her treatment used to be an hour a week and has been extended to two-and-a-half hours per week now.

"I asked the doctor, 'What if I don't continue treatment? I am really quite tired'," Angie recalled to reporters.

The doctor told her that they would be concerned about her and couldn't give her an answer when she asked them when her battle with cancer would end.

The 54-year-old added: "I am positive, but the whole process has lasted for more than a year. I have been in and out of the hospital, undergoing chemotherapy again and again. I am feeling very tired. This journey is so long and difficult."

In 2014, Angie, who is younger sister to actress-singer Liu Lingling, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and lymphoma but had made a recovery following treatment.

In March 2023, her cancer relapsed and advanced to stage 4, with the cancer cells spreading to her lymph nodes, lungs, throat, bones and brain.

Last December, Angie shared positive news about her condition that her brain tumour had shrunk in size from 2cm to 0.03cm and that she felt she had "improved by 60 to 70 per cent".

However, a check-up in January revealed that her cancer index had risen, but she wanted to return home for Chinese New Year. In April, Angie was hospitalised for a week after fluid was found in her lungs.

She now suffers from headaches, physical weakness, poor appetite and insomnia. She also has breathing difficulties occasionally during sleep, so her doctor prescribed morphine for her.

She added that her two children, a son aged 18 and a daughter aged 16, have been supportive of her during this period and take care of the household chores.

"I know it's really not easy battling cancer. There are also days when I am feeling down. But when I think about my two children, I must fight hard and survive," said Angie.

