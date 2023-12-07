Getai singer Angie Lau, sister to Liu Lingling, reveals brain tumour has shrunk, says she's improved 60-70%

Angie Lau has shared positive news about her cancer treatment.

Back in March, it was announced that the 54-year-old getai singer's cancer had relapsed, since her previous recovery from breast cancer in 2014.

Angie, the younger sister of getai singer-actress Liu Lingling, initially told the media in June that her stage 4 cancer was stable, before revealing in an August livestream that the cancer cells had spread to the rest of her body, including her lymph nodes, lungs, throat, bones and brain.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News published on Tuesday (Dec 5), Angie updated that her brain tumour has shrunk in size from 2cm to 0.03cm.

Although she will be back in the hospital to undergo tests on Friday, Angie said: "I feel like I've improved by 60 to 70 per cent."

Angie also revealed that she is no longer bedridden and can walk for an hour a day. Although she is still prone to dry skin and diarrhoea, Angie said that her hair has grown back.

"My voice used to be very weak when I spoke, but now it's coming back, though I still can't lift my spirits by singing," she said.

She added that she has completed her electrotherapy treatment and is only on medications now. However, her medical fees are over $1,000 a week.

Angie has also come to accept that she may never be able to sing again. While Lingling, 60, suggested doing sales livestreaming, Angie feels that she would become stressed by the job as she can't speak for too long.

Instead, she plans to take courses and become a kindergarten teacher.

"I love children very much. After I gave birth to my son, I didn't have any helpers at all and just took care of him myself," she said. "My daughter also visited [a kindergarten] as a caregiver and said that, after seeing the children's faces, all her worries disappeared."

Angie, also known as Jiang Yinjie, is not only a local getai singer, but expanded her music career abroad in the 1980s.

In 2018, she was the winner of Mediacorp's GeTai Challenge and became a mentor on Golden Age Talentime.

She was still working on the variety show back in March when her health took a turn for the worse.

