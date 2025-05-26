Applicant claims employer requested full-body photo for recruitment, calling the requirement 'relevant'

While applying for a job in a cafe recently, a second-year university student was asked to send a full-body photo as "part of the application process".

The 19-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Cheryl, had previously applied for jobs in the food and beverage industry here, but she claimed that this was the first time an employer had made such a request — something she found disturbing.

Currently on her semester break, Cheryl, who is from Indonesia, told AsiaOne that she had applied to several recruitment agencies before finally receiving a response from recruitment platform, FastJobs.

Excited about the upcoming job opportunity, she contacted the manager of a cafe located at Dhoby Ghaut to ask for more information.

Upon reaching out, the manager requested a full-body photo of her along with her height, explaining that it was part of the recruitment process.

'Too ugly cannot, too pretty also cannot'

“This is a job interview (and) we need photos. Too fat cannot, too skinny cannot. Too ugly cannot too pretty also cannot. So we will have to see,” the manager replied through an audio message.

“If you go for job interview, every interviewer will want to see your photo. Photos for (a) job interview is 100 per cent relevant.”

Speaking to AsiaOne, Cheryl, who did not want to reveal the cafe's name, said she felt deeply uncomfortable with the response and immediately blocked the individual.

She added that while she felt disappointed about losing the opportunity, she believed she made the right decision to step away from the situation, as she did not want to risk being taken advantage of.

The audio recordings from the manager which were posted on Cheryl's TikTok account and have since garnered over 256K views and 12.4K shares as at May 26.

Since the post, FastJobs has reached out to Cheryl to address the matter, before issuing a public statement on the incident.

In a Facebook post uploaded by FastJobs on Friday (May 23), a spokesperson addressed the video that has been circulating online, which has since raised concerns about unfair hiring practices.

"We do not support or condone any form of discrimination or mistreatment during the hiring process," the platform said.

"If you ever come across job listings or employers on our platform who don’t reflect the values of fairness and respect, please let us know. We take all feedback seriously and will take appropriate action to ensure our platform remains safe and inclusive."

FastJobs added that it will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to uphold standards and ensure the platform remains a trusted and secure space for all users.

Does appearance really matter?

Cheryl's story highlights a common concern among job seekers — whether appearance still plays a role in one's career.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, several human resource agencies shared their views on whether such practices are common and if they are considered acceptable within the industry.

Joerin Yao, HR practice leader at Enable Consulting, emphasised that requesting photos are appropriate only at the point of offer and must be accompanied by an explanation of their purpose.

"Based on fair employment practices outlined by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep), such recruitments should only be done for clear and legitimate reasons," said Yao.

"Otherwise, asking for photos during the selection or evaluation stages may be perceived as discriminatory."

Wong KJ, a human resource specialist at a local firm, also weighed in on the topic, noting that fair employment practices state that recruitment should be based on merit, skills experience or the ability to perform the job.

"However, we understand that some roles require specific physical attributes. For example, air stewards need to meet certain height requirements to assist customers with placing luggage in overhead compartments," said Wong.

Charmaine Choo, Director of HR and Partnerships at Execup HR Consulting, highlighted that while the primary focus of recruitment is on qualifications, skills, and experience, some roles do take other factors into account.

"While our primary focus in recruitment remains on skills, experience, and qualifications, in certain roles particularly those involving customer interaction or brand representation—appearance may be considered as part of the overall impression," said Choo.

Despite that, Choo concluded that factors such as nationality, gender identity, or other personal attributes should not affect job eligibility.

"It's worth noting that while appearance may be a consideration in some hiring decisions, continued employment ultimately depends on an individual's ability to carry out the role effectively."

