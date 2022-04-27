PlayStation 5’s Variable Refresh Rate is finally here

It was not too long ago that PlayStation 5 players got wind of a significant feature that will soon improve the experience on the popular console. And now, Sony has announced that the support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) feature on PlayStation 5 will roll out later this week.

In a new blog post, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino shared the good news. Designed for compatible HDMI 2.1 televisions and monitors, the VRR feature will enhance visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay will feel smoother, graphics crisper, and input lag will be reduced.

Alongside the announcement, a list of PS5 games was also shown that will take advantage of the Variable Refresh Rate support:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

These games will enable VRR automatically when the PS5 is connected to a compatible display. As a bonus, players are also getting the ability to apply VRR to games that do not support it. However, Nishino shares that “results may vary depending on the TV you’re using, the game you’re playing, and the visual mode you’ve selected for a particular game.”

It remains to be seen just what other games will support the feature. For those that are able to take advantage, this will see the PlayStation 5 finally catch up to the Xbox Series X|S when it comes to supporting Variable Refresh Rate.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.