'We've been promoted': Zhu Houren and wife welcome first grandchild

Congratulations are in order for veteran actor Zhu Houren.

The Zhu household has just welcomed a new addition to the family, and his name is Isaac.

Houren, 70, proudly showed off his grandson to the world in an Instagram post on Saturday (May 24).

The newly-minted grandpa also tagged his wife, Vera Hanitijo, in the celebratory message referencing their 'elevated' status: "We've been promoted!"

Photos showed Houren and Vera taking turns to cradle Isaac, who was pictured sound asleep and wide-eyed.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKCcYMfyDeR/?img_index=2&igsh=cTJ5cHg0bjd0Z280[/embed]

The heartwarming announcement drew over 100 comments within 12 hours, with many local celebrities, such as Aileen Tan, Meixin, Desmond Tan and Yvonne Lim offering their well-wishes.

Wrote Desmond: "Congratulations, ah gong (grandpa)!"

"He's too cute!" actress Sheila Sim gushed.

The child is believed to be the firstborn of Houren's older son, director Jonathan Choo, who tied the knot in 2021.

Earlier this year, social media photos of Houren's 70th birthday celebration showed Jonathan's wife visibly pregnant.

Meanwhile, Houren's younger son, actor Joel Choo, got married in December 2023.

candicecai@asiaone.com