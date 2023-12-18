Joel Choo marries girlfriend of 10 years, local stars turn up in full force

Local actor Joel Choo married his girlfriend, known only as Jiayuan, yesterday (Dec 17).

The newlywed is the latest in a list of celebrities getting hitched last weekend, which included local actors Hong Ling and Nick Teo, Hong Kong actors Kenneth Ma and Roxanne Tong, Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine Hui with her Singaporean husband Shane Sim and Oscar-winning Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, who held a simple wedding reception in her hometown Ipoh following her marriage to Jean Todt in Switzerland in July.

Joel, 29, announced on his birthday in June this year that he is marrying Jiayuan, adding that they have been engaged since December last year and have been dating for a decade.

Joel was reportedly nervous before the wedding, according to a report by Lianhe Zaobao yesterday, where reporters spoke to Joel's manager Sean.

Sean told the Chinese daily that Joel and his wife only planned for a tea ceremony followed by the exchange of vows and wedding reception, and did not have the traditional gatecrashing activities in the morning.

He added that Joel's father, veteran actor Zhu Houren, 68, was at ease, because he already had some experience with his eldest son Jonathan's marriage in 2021.

"Houren looked very relaxed, since this is his second time welcoming a daughter-in-law," Sean shared.

At the wedding ceremony, which was held at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Joel was seen shedding tears as Jiayuan walked down the aisle and when they exchanged their vows. He also wrote a song for her, which he sang while playing the guitar at the ceremony.

Houren was also seen wiping his tears away during the ceremony.

The event was attended by many former and current celebrities, including Aileen Tan, Ang Junyang, Candyce Toh, Carrie Yeo, Chen Hanwei, Chen Huihui, Chen Shucheng, Chen Xiuhuan, Cherie Lim, Chew Chor Meng, Cynthia Koh, Darren Lim, Dawn Yeoh, Dennis Chew, Desmond Ng, Desmond Tan, Edmund Chen, Eelyn Kok, Evelyn Tan, Fang Rong, Felicia Chin, Gavin Chong, Hazelle Teo, Hong Ling, Huang Biren, Huang Shinan, Huang Yuqing, Jayley Woo, Jeffrey Xu, Jin Yinji, Kenneth Chung, Kym Ng, Lina Ng, Moses Lim, Nick Teo, Paige Chua, Pan Lingling, Peter Yu, Priscelia Chan, Rayson Tan, Rebecca Lim, Tan Diya, Tang Miaoling, Tracy Lee, Xiang Yun, Zhang Zetong and Zheng Geping.

Xiang Yun posted photos taken together with the newlyweds and a few actors in attendance on Instagram, with the caption: "A feast full of touching moments and laughter, the groom and bride are emotional and humorous, making us laugh and cry. Congratulations to Houren and his wife Vera Hanitijo… Wishing Joel and Jiayuan a happy marriage full of bliss."

Jayley joked in an Instagram Story (IGS) video of Joel performing a song for his bride: "Brother, you really spoil market. You set the benchmark so high, what do the following newlyweds have to do?"

Zetong wrote on his own IGS: "That was one heck of a wedding. Thought I paid for a ticket to this haha. Love all the short films you did and this whole wedding is so you - eccentric, funny, touching and so many plot twists."

ALSO READ: 'Because of our age, we didn't want to wait': Former singer Stella Ng, 43, pregnant with second son

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.