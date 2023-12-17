'A pair made in heaven': TVB actors Roxanne Tong and Kenneth Ma hold scenic beach wedding in Koh Samui

Nearly a year after their engagement, Hong Kong actors Roxanne Tong and Kenneth Ma have tied the knot.

The two TVB stars took to Instagram yesterday (Dec 16) to share photos from their wedding, which was held in Koh Samui, an island off the coast of Thailand.

"Thanks to my husband for giving me a very memorable wedding. Every part of the day was full of emotion and happiness," wrote Roxanne, 36, adding Ed Sheeran's Perfect as background music.

"I feel so happy to have met you. You made me a better person. I hope we will love each other till death do us part."

In a separate post, she thanked her sisters and showbiz friends for "travelling all over the place" for her on the wedding day, and remarked how she couldn't have pulled off the wedding without them.

Among her friends were fellow TVB actresses Samantha Ko and Sisley Choi.

She also mentioned her parents: "Seeing them smiling happily throughout the day, I could feel their love. Mum and Dad, I love you."

Kenneth thanked Roxanne for "arranging the perfect wedding" in his own post.

"Every detail was beautiful. The flow was well organised. Everyone had a great time. Thank you!" said the 49-year-old.

The couple posted photos of the fancy white-themed wedding, all taken against the beach.

Netizens and celebrities took to the comments section of the couple's Instagram posts to congratulate them.

"Super sweet," remarked fellow TVB actress Moon Lau.

One netizen called the two "a pair made in heaven", adding, "I wish you both happiness forever and ever."

"So beautiful," wrote another.

