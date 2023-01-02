Hong Kong TVB stars Kenneth Ma and Roxanne Tong are engaged

HONG KONG — Hong Kong actors Roxanne Tong and Kenneth Ma announced their engagement on the first day of the new year, after months of speculation on their wedding.

In separate Instagram posts on Sunday (Jan 1), Tong, 35, and Ma, 48, shared the same photo of two stuffed toys, one a horse and the other a unicorn, with the unicorn wearing a ring on its horn.

These were the same plushies which they had used to announce their romance in June 2020.

In his caption, the top TVB actor used the emojis for the horse, unicorn, ring and black heart and added the hashtag #forever.

Tong, a TVB actress and former Miss Hong Kong contestant, wrote the date as well as "13:14", which sounds like "a lifetime" in Cantonese, as well as #1plus1, #forever and #engaged.

Ma was previously in a relationship with actress Jacqueline Wong, 33, but they broke up after Wong was spotted kissing married star Andy Hui, 55, in April 2019.

Later that same year, Tong was cast to replace Wong in reshoot of TVB drama Forensic Heroes IV, which aired in Feb 2020.

In an article on Hong Kong news portal Oriental Daily News, Ma revealed that the proposal was "simple", while Tong added that they did not have anything planned yet, but just wanted to share the news of the engagement.

She also shut down any rumours that she was pregnant, saying: "Of course not."

