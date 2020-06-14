Kenneth Ma finds new love in TVB actress Roxanne Tong, Jacqueline Wong responds

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma has found love again, this time with TVB actress Roxanne Tong.

According to Hong Kong media, the 46-year-old was spotted by paparazzi at Roxanne's apartment on June 12 before the lovebirds hit the streets. When approached by a reporter, Kenneth allegedly said: "We will comment when the time is right."

Then at midnight on June 13, the couple made their relationship Instagram-official with a cute picture of two soft toys — a unicorn (representing Roxanne) and a horse (possibly a reference to Kenneth's last name as it means 'horse' in Mandarin). They also tagged the other party in their respective posts and captioned: "Thank you for your concern."

Kenneth's love life has been under the spotlight after his ex Jacqueline Wong was revealed to be having an affair with married Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Hui last April. However, in various interviews, Kenneth has said that he'll leave such matters to fate.

Incidentally, Roxanne, 33, is a close friend of Jacqueline's and replaced the disgraced actress on TVB series Forensic Heroes 4 after the scandal called for a reshoot. And now, she has seemingly 'replaced' Jacqueline as Kenneth's girlfriend.

In response to his new relationship, 31-year-old Jacqueline reportedly told media: "I wish him (Kenneth) good health and a safe life. I'll leave him to comment on his own personal matters."

Now that Kenneth has been shot by Cupid's arrow once again, we're hoping this will be the one for him.

