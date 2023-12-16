'I'm marrying my best friend': Hong Ling and Nick Teo finally tie the knot

After eight years of being together, Mediacorp actors Nick Teo, 33, and Hong Ling, 29, have finally gotten hitched.

The couple registered their marriage on Thursday (Dec 14) and had their wedding banquet the following day.

On Dec 8, a few days before tying the knot, Hong Ling had taken to Instagram to share a video montage of her pre-wedding shoot with Nick.

"I'm marrying my best friend!" she wrote in the captions.

The wedding banquet itself was hosted by Yes 933 radio DJ Jeff Goh and had a star-studded guest list with attendees such as Chew Chor Meng, Pan Lingling and Huang Biren, reported 8world.

Additionally, Hong Ling's mother, who is Thai, flew down with other relatives to attend the special day.

The couple had told 8world that the wedding was meant to be a private one with only 20 tables.

Nick proposed on Hong Ling's birthday

Nick had popped the question last year on Aug 16, which was on Hong Ling's 28th birthday.

In an emotional Instagram post on Aug 18, 2022, Hong Ling said: "Out of over 7 billion people in the world, I found you."



"The very first day you came into my life, I knew you were going to be special to me. Thank you for everything, my love and my soulmate."

The proposal was done on a yacht and their friends and family were there to witness the special occasion.

Will there be a baby?

One question that is probably on most curious people's minds is whether the newly wed couple will be having children.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Hong Ling said that she plans on having kids after she turns 35 years old.

The couple had previously discussed this and felt that being parents too soon would be tough as they have several upcoming films to shoot for.

As for the gender, Hong Ling has no preference, but Nick does.

After seeing a little girl at a recent event, Nick said that he wanted a daughter.

"He told me that he could imagine how cute his future daughter would be!" Hong Ling told the Chinese daily.

Nick also said that he hopes to have a "little Hong Ling" at home because it would be better than a younger version of himself.

"If the child is a mini version of me, he will be quite annoying, because I was very naughty when I was a child."

Delegating roles at home

So, now that the couple are happily married and have to stay together, who is in charge of what at home?

The pair agreed that Hong Ling would manage their finances because she is better with money.

"Of course, I manage the money I earn by myself. But if there are big purchases and we have a discussion with each other, I will respect her opinion," Nick told Lianhe Zaobao.

"For example, I will ask her for advice when it comes to investing money."

While Hong Ling settles the money, Nick is mostly in charge of the household chores.

Hong Ling revealed that 80 per cent of the housework is done by Nick, while the other 20 per cent is handled by them both.

"One of Nick's advantages is that he is very neat!" shared Hong Ling. "When it comes to catching cockroaches, I will ask him to settle it."

She will, however, be the main chef in the house as during their eight-year relationship, she often cooked for Nick.

"She would look at what was left in the refrigerator and help me make a dish. For example, yesterday, I said I was hungry and she cooked up a plate of fried rice," recounted Nick.

But all that aside, what's most important is that the couple have agreed to always find time to eat and chat together, no matter how busy they are with work.

For disputes, they also agreed to resolve it as soon as possible.

"We will try to resolve it before falling asleep. Don't go to bed angry," Nick said.

