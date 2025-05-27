Man, 65, found dead in Singapore River near Great World

The body of a 65-year-old man was retrieved from Singapore River near Great World at noon on Tuesday (May 27), according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

It found the man's body floating in the water after receiving a call for assistance at around 11.20am.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at scene.

Local media reported that the recovery occurred around 11.50am, and that a portion of the park connector had been cordoned off.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:718400]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com