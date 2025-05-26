The Untamed actor Wang Zhuocheng in Singapore, visits Merlion and Jewel Changi Airport

Here's another celebrity who was in town recently.

In an Instagram post uploaded on May 24, Chinese actor Wang Zhuocheng shared pictures of his recent visit to Singapore.

The 28-year-old, who portrayed Jiang Cheng in the 2019 Chinese TV series The Untamed, stopped by the Merlion Park and Jewel Changi Airport, where he took pictures with the Merlion, Marina Bay Sands and the Jewel Rain Vortex.

In one of the pictures, Zhuocheng did the iconic pose where he "drank" from the Merlion's mouth earning cheeky reactions from fans in the comments.

One wrote: "Welcome to Singapore. Stay longer please."

With Lady Gaga's recent Mayhem tour stop in Singapore, fans also wondered if he had made the trip to attend the pop icon's show.

He also shared the photos on his Xiaohongshu account, where he remarked in his caption: "Walking, walking, walking in Singapore. The greenery here is really beautiful! But I perspired a lot after walking just two steps."

Zhuocheng stars in the upcoming Chinese drama Love and Crown, which will be broadcast on Youku.

