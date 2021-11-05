This Final Fantasy-themed Fender Stratocaster guitar is tastefully eye-catching

The Final Fantasy franchise collaborated with Fender Musical Instruments to create an out-of-this-world special Fender Stratocaster guitar in May this year.

And now they've dropped a video with some live closeups of this low-key hottie.

A quick lowdown: Fender is one of the music world's iconic musical instrument brands (translation: They're relatively traditional AF when it comes to designs) known primarily for the Fender Stratocaster, which is perhaps, the most recognisable electric guitar in the world.

If someone were to ask you what an electric guitar looks like, the image that pops into your head is more often than not, the Fender Stratocaster. Mind you, it has looked that way ever since it was first introduced in 1954.

PHOTO: Square Enix

But Fender Japan is the division that has alway released the most modern-looking interpretations of its iconic shapes, and now they've given their signature "axe" the Square Enix treatment.

PHOTO: Fender

Scattered across the matte black guitar are references to Final Fantasy: the Final Fantasy meteor inlay at the 12th fret, a Limit Break Switch that boosts the sound, and two colour crystalline material incorporated into the body to symbolise the Crystals of Light and Darkness from Final Fantasy XIV.

It's the two crystals that really sell the look, and from the video, it's looking really good indeed.

Honestly, ESP with its penchant for over the top designs would have been my pick to carry out a more visceral-looking themed guitar but I suppose what they've done here is arguably far more affordable and more practical - you can actually perform with this without accidentally stabbing yourself or triggering a hernia.

And, it can be yours for a modestly princely sum of 396,000 Yen (S$4,711), but you'll need to find a way to ship it from Japan.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.