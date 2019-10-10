Fitbit to shift production out of China from January

Fitbit Inc will manufacture all its trackers and smartwatches outside China from January, the wearable device maker said on Wednesday, the latest US company looking to insulate itself from tariffs.

The company said it began exploring alternatives to China in 2018 as Washington and Beijing engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff war that has upended global supply lines and roiled financial markets.

Fitbit in June joined a group of US companies in filing letters of opposition to President Donald Trump's plan for more US tariffs on Chinese goods.

The tariffs would result in a competitive advantage for Chinese device makers in the US market, the company had said.