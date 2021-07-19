Fitbit's Sense smartwatch finally gets approval for ECG app in Singapore

Fitbit announced its Sense smartwatch last year and one of its key features was the ability to do ECGs.

However, much like when Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 4, the ECG feature wasn't available on the Sense at launch. It needed to get approval from regulatory bodies such as the Health Sciences Authority.

Fortunately, that time has come as Fitbit has just announced that it has a necessary approvals to enable ECG functionality on the Sense smartwatch in Singapore.

Ok, let's back track a little. What's an ECG?

ECG (or EKG) stands for electrocardiogram. It measures the electrical activity of the heart by plotting a graph of voltage against time. From the graph, doctors can determine if your heart rhythm is normal and also see if there are any irregularities that need further investigation.

ALSO READ: I tried staying fit, sane and refreshed during the circuit breaker with a Fitbit Charge 4

And to clarify, Fitbit says the ECG app in the Sense can’t detect heart attack, blood clots, stroke or other heart conditions .

It's also not meant for use by people under 22 years old. Younger users have higher heart rates.

And finally, Fitbit also says you should never change your medication based on any result of the Fitbit ECG app without first speaking to your doctor. The results of the Fitbit ECG app may not be accurate in people who take medication or substances that affect heart rate or blood flow.

For more information, head over to Fitbit.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.