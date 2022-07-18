This fitness tracker goes a long way on a single charge

When I unboxed Huawei’s latest fitness tracker, the battery level was at 67 per cent. A week later, it was 32 per cent. Insane battery life for this lightweight band! And at $68, it's very affordable compared to its competitors.

I’ve been using it mainly to track my runs with bae, but read on for a full review of this 10mm thick, 16g hard worker.

Sleek look and feel

As a longtime Apple Watch user, I really like the slimness of the Huawei Band 7 on my wrist. Most watches feel cumbersome to me; I could accidentally knock them on a table or wall, for instance. But touch wood, I haven’t hit anything with the Huawei. It’s so light, I don’t really feel it’s there.

Another plus point: The extra holes on the default strap - a godsend! I have small wrists, and this fitness tracker fits snugly without moving about.

The colours on the screen are very sharp and clear too. However, you do notice some tiny delay when you scroll and swipe.

Simple setup, long first update

Pairing the Huawei Band 7 to my iPhone 13 was easy. All you need to do to do the same is download the Huawei Health app, head to 'Devices', and follow the on-screen prompts. The watch paired in seconds after scanning a QR code.

Keep in mind that the initial 60.49MB software update takes about two hours to complete. No choice lor, have to wait.

The most annoying part was the constant requests to track my personal data, including info not related to fitness.

Thankfully, you can say no, but after a few days I was asked by the app again if I wanted to help them by “sharing data concerning the screens you view and the buttons you touch”, which was concerning for me. You should take note, if you (like me) are worried about data privacy issues.

Day-to-day use

There are over 96 workouts you can track (who knew there were so many ways to keep fit?), and you can even enable it to automatically ask you to track your run when it detects that you are running.

Expect to see the usual data - such as your distance, calories burnt, and your pace - captured. It can also detect your heart rate. There’s no GPS built into the watch, so it will use your phone’s GPS to track your run route.

What I really like: Being able to pause my run with a click of the side button while I am waiting to cross the road.

You can set the band to display app and call notifications from your phone, but you can’t reply. It also doesn’t show emojis from WhatsApp and Telegram either, so it can be puzzling at first to receive a 'blank message' from someone.

Huawei touts the Band 7’s battery life to last for two weeks, but if you’re one to exercise often and track all your workouts, expect to it last for a week plus. Out of juice? A 10-min charge should give it enough battery life to last the rest of the day and a little bit more.

Verdict

If you’re looking for an affordable, lightweight fitness tracker with a long-lasting battery, the Huawei Band 7 is a top contender. You can get it at Huawei’s official store on Shopee.

