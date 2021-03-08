5 best sports watches other than Apple Watch

Look like a million bucks whenever you sport any one of these best sports watches on your wrist.

When JJ Lin brought out his million-dollar watch to go for a casual bike ride around Singapore, fans were quick to scrutinise his timepiece after he posted a selfie in full cyclist gear and the watch in question.

Since young I’ve always shunned the idea of wearing a watch – it felt like a social construct meant to bind you to commitments and deadlines.

However, those chunky heirlooms have been reinvented into the smart sport watches of today. Think slick, multi-functional, and incredibly intuitive gadgets that make gorgeous arm candies as well as serve as the perfect assistants you never knew you needed.

While not all of us may be able to afford limited-edition Richard Milles, thankfully, there are some cheaper luxe alternatives. According to Gear Patrol, US$5,000 (S$6,722) is a good gauge for a lasting timepiece that you’ll be able to pass down to your kids (and let them take those workout selfies with). But we’ve come up with the best sports watches suited for every activity.

Apple Watch Series 6

PHOTO: Apple Official Store

Attention to health and wellness has grown in the past year and for good reason. Enter: The latest addition to the Apple Watch clan. Marketed as “a breath of fresh innovation”, its brand new function features measuring blood oxygen levels with its new sensor and app.

There’s even a new Sleep app to help users maintain a regular bedtime routine so they can better achieve their health and fitness goals. The best part? You can mix and match the bands and cases to take you from office chic to #gymgoals within seconds.

Price: From US$399

Best Watch For : Bike rides, yoga, a run, the list goes on.

Where To Buy : Apple Stores or Amazon US

Garmin Descent MK2i

PHOTO: Garmin Official Store

Lusted over by divers across the world, this new top-of-the-line dive computer takes you from land to sea with its premium features.

Not only are there multiple dive modes such as air integration pressure monitoring and Sub Wave Sonar data transmission, but the watch includes different sports apps to enable you to track your other activities such as golfing or skiing too!

As if that’s not enough, they even have Garmin Pay, music functions and user notifications to ensure that all you’ll ever need is right there on your wrist.

Price: From US$1500

Best Watch For: Diving, Golfing, Skiing, Anything

Where To Buy : Garmin Official Store or online

Marathon GSAR Anthracite

PHOTO: Marathon Official Store

Off the bat, Marathon’s defining grunge-cool factor is mostly due to its reputation of being the official supplier of watches to military forces.

Designed for search and rescue missions, these General Search and Rescue (GSAR) mechanical watches even come with a ‘US Government’ because it was manufactured in accordance to US Government specifications and was worn by the troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

There’s even encapsulated tritium light sources as well as MaraGlo paint to ensure that you’ll be able to track the time from wherever.

Price: From US$1932.80

Best Watch For : Dive, search and rescue. But Gym bros – this would probably be your thing too

Where To Buy : Marathon Official Store

Tag Heuer Connected

PHOTO: Tag Heuer Official Store

Never go out of style with TAG Heuer Connected — think all-black strap with an ultra-light titanium case, micro-blasted ceramic bezel, steel crown and buttons. To keep up with the fitness market, TAG Heuer came up with their own exclusive sports application with integrated sensors to ensure that all the data you need is just a tap away.

Not limited to just land activities, the case comes designed to withstand a water depth of 50m. It also includes a wifi and Bluetooth 4.1 function. In case you were wondering, it charges to 100per cent in just an hour and a half!

Price: From US$2,350

Best Watch For : We think it’ll look good on the pool table for some reason

Where To Buy : Tag Heuer Official Store or online

Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight

PHOTO: Tudor Official Store

Crafted as a tribute to the brand’s first divers’ watches back in 1958, this timepiece is perfect for those looking to achieve that vintage glam aesthetic. Like the first-gen of watches, this watch is also waterproof to 200 metres!

They offer a range of bracelets that allows you to mix and match, but their true selling point lies with their sophisticated in-house made automatic movement.

Unlike other automatics that require you to be constantly handcuffed to it to ensure that it’s ready and working whenever you need it, this watch contains enough power reserve to last through an entire weekend so you’ll always be #photoready.

Price: From $5040

Best Watch For : A long swim, and definitely an island-wide bike ride.

Where To Buy: Tudor Official Store or online

This article was first published in YouTrip.