Foldable iPhone could launch in 2023

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's latest research note outlines his expectations for the foldable iPhone.

According to Kuo, Apple could launch the foldable iPhone in 2023. The foldable iPhone is rumoured to come with a 7.5 to 8.0-inch display.

The 2023 timeline is dependent on whether Apple is able to address "key technology and mass production issues" this year. As the product has "not yet officially kicked off", Kuo believes the product is still in the research and development phase.

Chinese analyst firm EqualOcean reported last month that the foldable iPhone will come with a 7.3 to 7.6-inch OLED display and may support Apple Pencil. The analyst firm also expects the foldable iPhone to arrive in 2023.

Bloomberg reported in January that Apple has developed prototype foldable displays for testing . Sources told the publication that different sizes are being explored at the moment which include one that unfolds to a 6.7-inch display like the the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Taiwanese site Economic Daily News claimed in the same month that Apple is working on a clamshell foldable iPhone.

