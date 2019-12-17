Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan

Since the dawn of mankind, one truth has remained steadfast through the centuries: you can’t go wrong when you pair chicken with rice.

Recently, we found out that the Japanese people have taken that humble culinary concept into the modern age, one filled with wondrous conveniences like fast-food restaurants and rice cookers.

We are, of course, talking about the divine process of steeping KFC Original Recipe chicken with rice, soy sauce and chicken broth in a rice cooker.

Cook ‘em all together and the result is Devil Cooked Rice, an absolute knockout of a dish that infuses classic KFC herbs and spices into the rice, providing an apex of comforting flavours.

Judging from the glut of other media tripping over themselves to jump on the story and the masses who’ve since pledged to replicate this righteous recipe, it seems like the Japanese food hack is a hit.

Over the weekend, folks have experimented with the fuss-free recipe and are putting the results up on social media. We’re happy to report that all of them absolutely loved what they came up with. Here’s a finger-lickin' sample of what we found.

Final verdict: AMAZING!!! 10/10 would cook again! I cooked 3 cups rice with chicken stock and soy sauce in normal rice cooker proportions of rice to liquid. 2 KFC thighs and 1 leg. Good dash of salt. Shredded the skin and meat. Give it a try - it is totally worth it. pic.twitter.com/i2OGJMnnPd — FromCaliko🍑 playing Pokemon 🌱🐒 (@FromCaliko) December 16, 2019

Devil Cooked Rice. KFC Chicken. Rice. Soy sauce. And that’s it. Easiest thing I’ve ever made



Source: @asiaonecom pic.twitter.com/1mdXOMJKFD — The Bald Baker (@thebaldbakerph) December 16, 2019

Today was the day. Today was the day I cooked rice with KFC. You read that right. I cooked rice, with KFC fried... Posted by Jeff Leung on Sunday, 15 December 2019

Saw this thing about KFC rice on the internet so me and Yuriko tried it. It was incredible. pic.twitter.com/IzI7AK4hGA — Jake Nalton (@JakeNalton) December 15, 2019

I have found the proper motivation to make food pic.twitter.com/HZZArFgjh5 — Cara McGee 💖 hibernating (@ohcararara) December 13, 2019

I mean. Its like pumping pure KFC into my veins, but it's rice. pic.twitter.com/6hWLNiVrqS — No excuses (@jacodemon) December 16, 2019

ilyas@asiaone.com