Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan

PHOTO: Twitter/FromCaliko, Twitter/thebaldbakerph, Facebook/Jeff Leung
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Since the dawn of mankind, one truth has remained steadfast through the centuries: you can’t go wrong when you pair chicken with rice.

Recently, we found out that the Japanese people have taken that humble culinary concept into the modern age, one filled with wondrous conveniences like fast-food restaurants and rice cookers. 

We are, of course, talking about the divine process of steeping KFC Original Recipe chicken with rice, soy sauce and chicken broth in a rice cooker.

Cook ‘em all together and the result is Devil Cooked Rice, an absolute knockout of a dish that infuses classic KFC herbs and spices into the rice, providing an apex of comforting flavours. 

Judging from the glut of other media tripping over themselves to jump on the story and the masses who’ve since pledged to replicate this righteous recipe, it seems like the Japanese food hack is a hit. 

Over the weekend, folks have experimented with the fuss-free recipe and are putting the results up on social media. We’re happy to report that all of them absolutely loved what they came up with. Here’s a finger-lickin' sample of what we found.

View this post on Instagram

Trial #1: KFC Pot Rice Using your rice cooker, c ook 2 1/2 cups of rice with two pieces of KFC Original Recipe chicken, Sriracha sauce, soy sauce, and stock made from chicken cubes. Once cooked, tear apart the chicken and mix the rice. Serve while hot. The end result kinda looks like dried chicken porridge or paella with a hint of spicy. Also shows how many extenders KFC's chicken have. Still, not bad for a rice dish. #onthenextunlimitedgrubgrabs #foodiesofinstagram #foodtrip #wheninmanila #letseatpare #masarapba #whattoeat #wheretoeatph #foodislifeph #hungrymnl #foodgasm #foodgram #foodieph #feedmemore #igersmanila #instashare #foodstagram #nomnomnom #foodph #tasty #manilaeatup #zomatoph #welovetoeatph #spotmyfood #gourmanila #forkspoonmanila

A post shared by Mark Manalang (@unlimitedgrubgrabs) on

Today was the day. Today was the day I cooked rice with KFC. You read that right. I cooked rice, with KFC fried...

Posted by Jeff Leung on Sunday, 15 December 2019

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital KFC recipes

TRENDING

Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok

SERVICES