Football apps to check out for World Cup 2022

The Fifa World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar on Nov 21, 2022 at midnight (our time), and, for the first, will be held at the end of the year.

Who will clinch the trophy? Can France break the champions' curse? Will favourites Brazil lift the coveted trophy once more? Will England 'bring it home'? Or is it finally time for Lionel Messi to cement his place among the greats? We will know when the whistle blows for the finals on Dec 18.

Until then, we have the group and knockout stages. So, to help get you hyped up for World Cup 2022, here are some must-have football apps and games you should download, stat.

Livescore

Download this if you want to… have match results at your fingertips.

The must-have app for all football fans, Livescore lists all upcoming matches in Singapore time (say adios to remembering time zone differences).

Another attractive feature is that it provides key highlights of the game in text commentary form, perfect for when you're stuck at your girlfriend's or in-laws with no TV in sight.

Missed a match? Open the app as soon as you wake up to find out if your team won and who scored the winning goal. You can also access the league table readily in the app itself — perfect for gloating about your team in front of your football kakis.

There are plenty of similar apps out there, but Livescore has been the most dependable app for up-to-date football results all around the world.

Singtel TV Go or Mio Starhub TV +

Download this if you want to… watch football.

If you're already subscribed to watch the World Cup on Singtel or Starhub, then it's a no-brainer to download their respective apps.

Catch live football games from anywhere, even sneakily on dates (don't tell bae) – just take note of your data consumption. Or catch up on the match highlights after the game.

Pro tip: You can set an in-app alarm, so you'll be notified when the match begins.

Alternatively, you can watch the World Cup live and for free at 65 community hubs across Singapore, HomeTeamNS clubhouses, and Safra clubs.

Fifa+ app

Download this if you want to… watch free documentaries and play fantasy football.

You can read the latest news and results for Fifa World Cup on their official app, but there are also free documentaries about the beautiful game (perfect for a long MRT ride home).

The app is also connected to the World Cup fantasy football game — everyone gets $100 million to assemble their dream team from all the players in the World Cup, and you score points based on how well they perform in real life. Buy and sell players and aim for the top!

Win tickets to watch the finals live, or create fun leagues with friends.

Fifa World Cup 2022 (Fifa 23)

Download this if you want to… just play football dammit.

If you don't have Fifa 23 on your gaming console, the next best thing is their free versions on mobile. Admittedly, it's not the same experience — the game utilises easy to learn touchscreen controls and feels simpler.

The presentation is authentic, it looks as close to the real thing. Also very easy to create a matchup against random players online if you are looking for a quick game.

Panini sticker collection

Download this if you want to… relive your childhood.

Did you collect Panini football stickers or football trading cards when you were younger? If your answer is 'yes', then download this Panini app to collect digital stickers of all the 32 teams competing at World Cup.

You can tikam for more stickers or trade with your friends to try and find all your missing players. Help me complete my England squad! Someone? Anyone?!

Football Manager 2023 mobile

Download this if you want to… be the best football manager.

Think you're a better tactician of the beautiful game than Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola? This is arguably the most complete football management game you can get on mobile. Buy and sell players, customise your tactics and become the champion in some of the top leagues in the world.

Better yet, do what I always do — take a small team from a lower division and steadily promote them to achieve European glory.

The only downside is that it costs $14.98 to download, but it's a polished game that I highly recommend. On the plus side, you won't be swamped with ads or in-game purchases.

