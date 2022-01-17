Fortnite returns to Apple iOS via GeForce Now

Fortnite is returning to iOS devices, but not in the App Store. Rather, gamers can access the game via the Safari mobile browser using GeForce Now.

In a recent announcement by Nvidia, Fortnite on GeForce Now will launch a limited-time closed beta for mobile, all streamed through the Safari web browser on iOS and the GeForce Now Android app.

This beta will be a touch-friendly version of the game developed by Nvidia and Epic Games so that players have a better user experience of the game when interacting with it via the touchscreen on their phones.

The closed beta test of Fortnite mobile on GeForce Now will kick off next week. Registration is open for GeForce NOW members to help test server capacity, graphics delivery and new touch controls performance. Members will be admitted to the beta in batches over the coming weeks.

This is an interesting move on Epic Games’ part, who is still in an ongoing years-long lawsuit with Apple. Apple said it wouldn’t allow Fortnite to return to the App Store until all appeals in the case had been exhausted, a process that could take up to five years.

Hence, this workaround with Nvidia GeForce Now is a smart way to allow iOS users to play the game on their mobile phones. All that’s left now is for the beta to run, and hopefully be a success for this plan to work.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.