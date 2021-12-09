Fortnite Chapter 3 is the first Unreal Engine 5 game you can play

Ever since the demo for Unreal Engine 5 was released in 2020, gamers have been wondering when they can play a game built using the engine's stunning new graphics capabilities.

Sure, there is a tech demo titled The Matrix Awakens that will be released on Dec 9, but a demo isn't technically a full-fledged game.

Turns out, there's no need to wait because Fortnite Chapter 3 uses Unreal Engine 5!

With the arrival of Chapter 3, @FortniteGame development has flipped to Unreal Engine 5.



We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community. — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) December 7, 2021

Epic Games' metaverse of a battle royale, with Unreal Engine 5, has introduced new mechanics such as lightning, tornadoes, and log-cutting.

The new weather and environmental effects make the game world feel more alive than before, and parts of that can be seen from the trailer for Chapter 3.

Needless to say, this new chapter will be a treat for Fortnite fans, and may even convince some new players to hop on board.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.