NDP 2025: More than 27,000 people throng Padang as festivities kick off

The weather forecast in the morning of National Day Parade (NDP) warned of thundery showers in several areas across Singapore later in the day.

Instead, the 27,000 spectators, most wearing red and white, thronged the stands at the Padang on Saturday (Aug 9) under the blazing afternoon sun for the National Day Parade.

The gates opened around 4pm, and as spectators made their way to their seats, many shielded themselves from the heat with umbrellas.

Farina Jumat, 28 and her sister Farisah, 19, went even further. The pair told AsiaOne that they “came prepared”— with portable fans.

Farina, a pre-school teacher, said it was raining when they left home at Bukit Batok two hours ago.

“It’s really hot now, but I’m looking forward to the parade. Happy SG60,” she added.

Adeline Toh, 55, is attending the NDP for the first time as a spectator.

Toh, who was with her husband, William, told AsiaOne at the Padang said that she was a performer at the NDP held at the former National Stadium in 1985.

The patient service executive said: "I've been trying to get a ticket for more than 40 years.

"We've been watching the previous NDPs at home and at Marina Bay. I'm sure we will have the best seat for fireworks later."

More than 200,000 people are expected around Marina Bay area to enjoy the festivities as part of an "expanded canvas" to mark Singapore's 60th birthday.

The pre-parade segment in Padang is expected to begin at 5pm with a musical film by singer Benjamin Kheng and his original NDP tune Makin' Our Way.

Transitioning from the screen, 59 students from the Institute of Technical Education and 100 volunteers from TOUCH Community Services will take to the stage in vibrant costumes in a dance performance.

In total, more than 3,000 performers and artistes converging from various schools, ministries and organisations are involved in this year's NDP.

They will be performing on a 360 deg moving platform, in what has been described by organisers as the largest mobile stage in NDP history.

There is also a nine-meter mobile floating stage in Marina Bay mounted on a Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Fast Craft Utility, where Kheng will sing with 12 dancers from the Music and Drama Company.

This will be followed by the Jump of Unity, featuring the Red Lions parachutists from perennial crowd favourites the Red Lions and naval divers from the RSN.

It is the first time the two parachute teams will land at separate venues at the NDP.

Another first?

The Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps is fielding its first full contingent and the inaugural appearance of the Singapore Civil Defence Force guard-of-honour contingent.

They are part of the parade featuring 2,100 participants in 40 marching contingents from the Singapore Armed Forces, Home Team, uniformed groups as well as social and economic groups.

For those enjoying the festivities at home, look out for the aerial state flag fly-past of two CH-47 heavy lift helicopters, and escorted by two AH-64D Apache attack helicopters.

The flag fly-past will be making its way across the island from 5.30pm to 6.20pm.

The show segment then kicks off as dawn turns to dusk.

It will be told across four acts, each inspired by the words and lines from the National Anthem, Majulah Singapura.

NDP2025 culminates in a fireworks show specially designed for SG60.

