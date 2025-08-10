'Just do your best': Families of Red Lions show support at Bishan NDP @ Heartlands celebration despite gloomy weather

Despite the rainy weather this afternoon, everyone's spirits were uplifted just by basking in the atmosphere at the heartland celebration at Bishan today (Aug 10).

AsiaOne was at the Bishan NDP @ Heartlands celebration at about 3.15pm, where more than 200 people were standing in the queue, waiting to enter the event at the open field opposite Bishan Circle Line.

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing was also spotted engaging residents at Bishan before the event started. He shook hands and took selfies with them.

Due to heavy winds, the Singapore parachute team Red Lions, who was initially expected to arrive at 4pm, were delayed, but the audiences stayed enthusiastic.

At 4.15pm, the C-130 flight carrying the Red Lions hovered in the cloudy skies above Bishan for more than 10 minutes before the seven members, including Master Warrant Officer Leonard Tan, attempted the jump about 15 minutes later.

The moment they were out of the plane and in the skies, hundreds of spectators raised their phones above their head to capture the moment while others waved the Singapore flag at them.

The men hovered in the skies for about five minutes before the first man landed on the field to roaring cheers.

The septet gathered before waving to the crowds. Some of them further engaged the audiences by handing out iron-on patches to them.

Among the spectators is a wife of one of the Red Lions, who was there to show her support together with their two children and extended family.

Speaking to AsiaOne at the event, the 40-year-old said: "We are excited to be here! We were also watching the weather, because it's really cloudy, so [we are expecting that] he may or may not jump. We are glad to see that he was able to attempt the jump."

She also added that her husband had been involved in parachuting for about a decade and she had always been worried about him getting injured. At the same time though, she proclaimed that she is proud of his "experience and courage."

When asked how she supported him, she shared that she will just tell him to "just do your best, be safe - the kids are well taken care of."

The man's sister-in-law added that their whole family was there to support him and it was "really nice to be able to see him [parachuting] at close proximity."

The 43-year-old added: "We were super excited and super proud of him."

At about 6pm, mobile columns including the Leopard 2SG Tank, Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle and Light Strike Vehicle arrived at the road beside the field at Bishan.

In the evening, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat and member of Parliament Gan Siow Huang were also spotted greeting residents at the event.

Besides Bishan, residents at Punggol, Yishun, Geylang Serai and Bukit Gomak also saw post-National Day celebrations like fighter jets island flypast, drone shows and fireworks display.

At the open field beside One Punggol, residents also enjoyed various activities, performances and showcase. Ministers, including Gan Kim Yong, Masagos Zulkifli and Sun Xueling, were also seen interacting with NDP @ Heartlands celebration.

