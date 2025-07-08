NDP celebrations headed to heartlands on Aug 10 with mobile column, fireworks and festivities

More Singaporeans will be able to participate in this year's National Day celebrations as they continue island-wide in the heartlands on Aug 10, following the annual parade on Aug 9.

The NDP 2025 Heartland Celebrations will happen simultaneously at five community sites and are expected to draw some 170,000 residents, said members from the NDP 2025 Executive Committee (Exco) and People's Association (PA) at a media event on Tuesday (July 8).

The five sites will be in Punggol (next to One Punggol), Bishan (beside Junction 8), Yishun (next to FutsalArena), Geylang Serai (beside Wisma Geylang Serai) and Bukit Gombak (ActiveSG Stadium).

Organised as a joint collaboration involving grassroots organisations and partners like SportSG, the celebrations will feature district-specific themes, fireworks, and drone shows, including crowd favourites like the mobile column and the Fighter Island Flypast.

"From immersive installations and community art projects to family-friendly activities and electrifying performances, there's something for everyone – young and old," said Pow Choon Ghee, co-chairman of the NDP 2025 Heartland Celebrations Committee and PA Group Director (Grassroots).

The NDP 2025 Mobile Column will be making its awaited return to the heartlands in celebration of SG60 come Aug 10, following a five-year hiatus since its last appearance in 2020.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Chek Wei Lun, chairman of the NDP 2025 Mobile Column to Heartlands Committee, the entourage will include 60 vehicles from the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team.

The mobile column will make its way through the heartland sites along five routes, making pit stops at designated areas for the public to view them up close.

LTC Chek also said that members of the public will be able to engage with crew members manning the assets and learn more about their experiences at the designated pit stops.

Those eager to get a glimpse of the mobile column will also be able to track its live location via the NDP website, said LTC Chek.

Singaporeans can also look forward to the Fighter Island Flypast, which will feature four F-16 fighter jets flying in a diamond formation between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Seven members of the Red Lions will also be making their signature display jump at Bishan for the celebrations at Central Singapore, according to Colonel (COL) David Kwek, co-chairman of the NDP 2025 Heartland Celebrations Committee.

"In addition to expanding this year's NDP from the Padang to the Marina Bay area as a seamless canvas, it is our hope that we can bring the spirit of National Day to as many Singaporeans as possible, into their homes and neighbourhoods," said COL Kwek.

Unique community experiences at each region

Residents in the five heartland sites can look forward to unique community experiences, with each region championing a different theme and exciting activities to celebrate Singapore's 60th year of independence.

An example are the celebrations in Central Singapore, themed Nurturing Communities, Shaping Tomorrow, which reflect the region's ongoing commitment to strengthening community engagement.

The event will happen from 4pm to 9pm on Aug 10 at the open field beside Bishan Junction 8 and is expected to have a crowd of 40,000.

A key highlight of the event is ConnectSG: The People's Puzzle, an interactive art installation "celebrating connection, unity, and community spirit" by involving 600 Singaporeans.

60 Stories, One Heart is another feature incorporating audio and visual displays that share the stories of 60 Singaporeans across generations — coming together to represent the one heart that shapes Singapore.

Mohammed Salihan Bin Wahid, a community volunteer and one of the profiles for 60 Stories, One Heart, shared about his recent project of engaging the community to turn pillars of Jalan Kayu into vibrant artworks.

"Our void decks tend to look a bit bland, and I just want to make it look a bit more vibrant to both the younger generation and also the older," he told AsiaOne.

He also said that the SG60 milestone should be a "breathing point" for Singaporeans to stop and appreciate the progress Singapore has made over the past six decades.

Tickets available from July 8

Free tickets to NDP 2025 Heartland Celebrations will be made available to the public based on a first-come, first-served basis starting July 8.

Members of the public can collect their tickets from the nearest Community Club (CC) in their district, with a maximum of two tickets per person.

Each ticket will grant the holder access to the respective Heartland Celebration site in their district and a complimentary NDP pack.

More details, including the list of CCs where tickets can be collected, can be found on the NDP website (www.ndp.gov.sg).

