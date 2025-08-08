Daily roundup: Police Coast Guard to deploy upgraded patrol boats for NDP 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. NDP 2025: Police Coast Guard to deploy upgraded patrol boats at Padang and Bayfront celebrations

The Police Coast Guard will be patrolling the bay area on board upgraded boats and crafts during the upcoming National Day Parade 2025... » READ MORE

2. 'Ah, National Day has arrived': Uncle Ong's 11-year flag tradition in Toa Payoh

Anyone passing by Block 107 and 109 in Toa Payoh Lorong 1 of late may have noticed a striking '60' made of Singapore flags hanging between the two blocks... » READ MORE

3. Guide to National Day in Singapore (2025): Best spots to watch fireworks, heartland celebrations and more

Besides coveted concert tickets, another event that's equally painful to get tickets for is the National Day Parade. Balloting is completely random and earlier this year, people were even sharing on social media how ridiculous their queue numbers were... » READ MORE

4. Romeo Tan learns to 'hold space for others' after new drama

In this fictional super-aged city, seniors who live alone can get adopted by young people.... » READ MORE

