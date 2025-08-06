NDP 2025: Police Coast Guard to deploy upgraded patrol boats at Padang and Bayfront celebrations

The Police Coast Guard will be patrolling the bay area on board upgraded boats and crafts during the upcoming National Day Parade 2025.

This is part of security measures implemented by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on National Day which will cover both land and sea, according to the police.

Nearly 2,000 police officers from the various divisions and units will be deployed to ensure security at the Padang and its vicinity. They will be supported by auxiliary police officers as well as the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces and Ministry of Health.

During the parade, two Marina Reservoir Patrol Boats (MRPBs) and a 3-series PC Class Patrol Craft will conduct patrols along the Singapore River, Kallang Basin, and Marina Reservoir to maintain security and manage restricted zones.

Both patrol boats feature upgraded safety systems and lifesaving equipment. They are also equipped with advanced navigation systems and have Xenon Search Lights to facilitate search and identification tasks.

The MRPBs are purpose-built for prolonged patrols and search operations while being capable of intercepting unauthorised vessels within the reservoir and engaging with them.

They have been maintained and prepared for NDP 2025 by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency.

Similar to the MRPBs, the 3-series PC Class Patrol Craft can be used for interception, vessel boarding and search operations, as well as emergency rescues.

It is optimised to operate in shallow waters and can reach speeds exceeding 50 nautical miles per hour (93km/h).

During a media feature on the SPF's operational capabilities for NDP 2025 on Aug 2, AsiaOne was able to ride on an MRPB along part of its patrol route.

The experiential ride began at Marina Barrage and the boat cruised along the bay, going past Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands and the ArtScience Museum.

The Bayfront celebrations could be seen from the boat, with its proximity to land making it convenient to observe the events.

Security and crowd control measures on land

There will also be crowd control and security measures in place on land during the National Day Parade and Bayfront celebrations.

Security barricades and vehicle barriers will be laid around the Padang, and at crowd congregation areas to prevent unauthorised entry and vehicle attacks at the venue.

These include the anti-ramming Portable Vehicle Barrier System, which provides crash resistance while being adaptable to various types of terrain.

Police patrol and explosive detection dogs from the K-9 unit will also be deployed alongside officers from the Special Operations Command, Police Tactical Unit and Public Transport Security Command.

Similar to last year, NDP 2025 will be supported with technological capabilities, such as the Enhanced Mobicam — a static police camera with a blinker, speakers, and an electronic signage.

Speaking to media at Bayfront, Assistant Director for Major Security Events Division, Operations Department Ryan Koh advised members of the public to utilise the Crowd@Marina Bay portal to get real time information on crowd levels and area closures.

The portal's live map function will allow the public to view real-time crowd levels and closure areas around Marina Bay.

Users will be able to orientate themselves and find their way to less congested areas by clicking on the current location icon.

They can also get information about the real-time level of crowd density at the MRT stations around Marina Bay directly from the map.

Parade-goers will be able to access the information via their computers and mobile devices on Aug 9 from 5pm to 10pm at https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-marina-bay or by scanning the QR code on signages put up around Marina Bay.

LED signages and runway lights as well as lighted balloons will also be placed at various locations to direct the public to nearby MRT stations in dim lighting.

"The police will also like to remind the public to remain vigilant of your surroundings and to report any suspicious activities," Koh added.

