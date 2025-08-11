Man arrested for trying to hack RedeemSG portal to access vouchers

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a hacking attempt on RedeemSG, the Government's digital voucher system.

According to a statement by the police on Sunday (Aug 10), the RedeemSG team lodged a police report on July 28 after detecting multiple suspicious attempts to access voucher links on the RedeemSG portal.

The attempts were all unsuccessful and no vouchers were compromised, said the police.

Officers from the Cybercrime Command managed to swiftly identify the suspect and arrest him within a day of the report being lodged.

The suspect's laptop, used for the suspected hacking, was seized during his arrest and is being used for further investigations.

The man is currently being investigated for the offence of Attempted Unauthorised Access to Computer Material under Section 3(1) read with Section 12 of the Computer Misuse Act 1993.

If convicted, he will face a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:716497]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com