'Daily nuisance': Resident near Katong CC complains of noise from pickleball games; town council to display advisories

A resident of One Fort condominium says the sound of daily pickleball games behind her home has become unbearable.

Stomp contributor Kel told Stomp the noise from the pickleball courts near Block 14 Kampong Arang Road, beside Katong Community Centre, has worsened significantly in recent years.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, typically played on a badminton-sized court with two players (singles) or four (doubles).

Players use solid-faced paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net, with the game known for its fast pace and distinctive 'pock' sound when the ball is struck.

"What started as a small weekend activity during Covid-19 has now become a daily nuisance," she said.

According to her, players now gather almost every day between 8am and 11am, and again from around 3pm until 10pm. On weekends, the games stretch from early morning to late at night.

"It's affecting our mental wellness," Kel added.

"I live on the 10th floor and have irregular working hours due to the nature of my work. I have resigned to wearing earplugs which still do not block off the noises.

"I'm distressed! My ears are also infected from the constant use of earplugs."

Kel shared that she has approached her Member of Parliament and also written to the Marine Parade Town Council (MPTC). She questioned why no action had been taken, despite her repeated appeals.

In her email on Aug 3, she wrote: "While we support the government's initiative to promote active lifestyles, it is essential to balance recreational activities with residents' well-being."

She also suggested that the government lower the booking fees for official pickleball courts in non-residential areas to encourage players to move away from neighbourhood spaces.

In response to a Stomp query, MPTC said it is aware of the concerns regarding noise levels in the area and have taken steps to manage the situation more effectively.

"Our team has visited the site and engaged with some of the court users to remind them to be mindful of their noise levels and the surrounding community," a town council spokesperson said.

"In consideration of the well-being of nearby residents, we will be displaying a sign at the court to encourage users to limit their games to between 9.30am and 10.00pm.

"In addition, advisories have been placed on-site to remind users to keep noise levels down and to consider using quieter sports equipment.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely."

This is not the first time residents have raised concerns about the noise from pickleball games.

Stomp contributor Ju wrote in to Stomp and said: "Please help highlight the issue of annoying and incessant loud 'pock' noises from pickleball outdoor play, and for players to be considerate and look for indoor courts.

In February, a Marine Parade resident said he was losing sleep due to daily matches at a nearby court.

Pickleball enthusiasts, however, swung back, saying early morning games have become part of the neighbourhood's routine.

One player added that the sport has brought people together and is helping to revive the "kampung spirit".

In June, tensions escalated when a pickleball player was nearly hit by a stone allegedly thrown from a condominium unit in Telok Blangah.

