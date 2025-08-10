Man, 49, arrested in Toa Payoh for causing hurt; penknife seized by police

Police arrested a 49-year-old man in Toa Payoh on Saturday (Aug 9) for causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

A video posted to social media the same day showed several police officers below a block of HDB flats, along with police vehicles and an ambulance.

A group of people dressed in red T-shirts were also seen gathered in the area, and a police cordon was observed along a pathway leading to a coffee shop at the void deck.

In a statement from the Singapore Police Force to AsiaOne, police said they had received a call for assistance at Block 168, Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on Saturday at 8.30pm.

A 49-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon and a penknife was seized as a case exhibit.

Both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force stated that a 59-year-old man was conveyed while conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police added that investigations are ongoing.

