SAF regular dies after being found unconscious at Hendon Camp pool; death not training related: Mindef

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Regular died on Saturday (Aug 9) morning after he was found unconscious at Hendon Camp swimming pool, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement on the same day.

The serviceman appeared to have been training on his own and was found unconscious at 7.15am, Mindef said.

CPR and AED were administered immediately.

The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were activated, and an SCDF ambulance evacuated the serviceman to Changi General Hospital and resuscitation continued on route and upon arrival at the hospital.

Despite resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead at 7.44am, Mindef stated.

Mindef noted that his death was not related to training.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman," the ministry said.

"We are also rendering assistance to the family during this time of grief."

