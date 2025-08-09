Nation building is every Singaporean's responsibility, not the work of one party alone: Pritam

SINGAPORE - Nation building has never been the work of one party or one generation, and is both an individual and collective effort, said Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh in his National Day message.

"Each and every Singaporean has the power to shape Singapore's future," he said in the message put up on his party's Facebook page on Aug 8.

"This civic duty is our responsibility alone."

In 60 years, Singapore has become a nation "united by Singaporeans with big hearts, a sense of righteousness, and a deep appreciation for mutual respect among all, regardless of race, language, or religion", said Mr Singh.

He added that while Singapore, at 60, is not very old, it is certainly also not very young.

And the Singapore story is still being written by everyone, from the seniors who live out their years with grace and purpose, to gig workers, public sector employees and young students, among others, he said.

Describing this story as one of resilience - of "the pioneers, our parents, and now ourselves" - Mr Singh said it was this quality that has taken Singapore through independence, economic downturns and global pandemics.

Resilience will continue to be essential amid the very different world to come, he added.

The Singapore story will also become "more layered and complex" as new citizens from various parts of the world join the Singapore family, he said.

Calling on all Singaporeans to build a future where "opportunity is more equitable, where no one is forgotten, and where every Singaporean has the space to grow, speak, and dream", he said: "All your contributions - seen or unseen - keep our nation thriving."

He added: "As we look ahead, let us do so with hope, compassion and the understanding that we are stronger not in spite of our differences, but because of them."

[[nid:717255]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.