'More customers mean more money': Clarke Quay, Boat Quay businesses looking forward to extended operating hours

Businesses in the Clarke Quay and Boat Quay areas are optimistic that extending their operating hours is the right way forward.

On Thursday (Aug 7), the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of National Development, said that the Boat Quay precinct and neighbouring areas will be revitalised with a series of regulatory changes.

Come Aug 18, businesses along Boat Quay and Clarke Quay can apply for extended liquor licenses until 4am on Thursdays and Fridays for a trial that will last a year.

Proposals for new nightclubs, bars and pubs along Boat Quay Waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok and Canton Street may also be submitted for temporary permission of up to three years.

Circular Road will also be free of cars on Friday and Sunday evenings and on the eve of public holidays.

Speaking with AsiaOne, Rafid, the manager of restaurant and bar Shahi Maharaja along Boat Quay, said that the extension is good news for him, especially on Fridays.

The 38-year-old explained that he will likely be hiring more workers and extending his business hours past 1.30am if his application is approved.

"We'll be able to do more business past midnight, and more customers mean more money," he said.

Cindy, the 49-year-old restaurant manager of Dallas Restaurant and Bar, told AsiaOne: "We will generate more income, more sales for the business and company, so we're looking forward to it."

Although plans are still underway for applying for the extension and any preparations that may come with it, she revealed that the business expects to earn more from late-night customers — not for drinks, but for food.

"A lot of people who come here in the evening are looking for food, more than drinks, because they can get drinks from elsewhere that are cheaper," she said.

But Jagan, general manager of Charlie's Restaurant and Bar, remained sceptical about the benefits the change might bring.

He explained there may be more revenue on nights when football matches are telecast, which may stretch late past 3am.

"Finals, especially for the European cups, they play past 3am, so... we can still serve drinks till 4am," he said.

"But for normal weekends, if there are no matches, I don't think (it will matter)."

The 44-year-old said that crowds have thinned compared to the past, and hopes that there can be more flexibility to the application of liquor licenses on other days than Thursdays and Fridays to accommodate late-night football matches.

The Singapore Nightlife Business Association stated in a Facebook post on Thursday that it has been working closely with Singapore River One and Government agencies to revitalise the area.

"This collaborative effort reflects our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable, safe, and vibrant nightlife precinct," SNBA wrote, describing the pilot as a "positive move" for the industry.

The association added that it will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to strengthen Singapore's nightlife ecosystem.

