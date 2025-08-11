Germany hopes Zelenskiy will be at Trump-Putin talks, chancellor says

BERLIN — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will be involved at the Russia-US summit.

Merz said he will have a call with US president Donald Trump on Sunday (Aug 10) in an interview with public broadcaster ARD.

"We are preparing intensively at the European level together with the US government for this meeting," Merz said.

"And we hope and assume that the Ukrainian government and President Zelenskiy will be involved in this meeting."

Zelenskiy won diplomatic backing from Europe and the Nato alliance on Sunday ahead of a Russia-US summit this week where Kyiv fears Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may try to dictate terms for ending the 3-1/2-year war.

"We cannot accept that territorial issues are decided between Russia and America over the heads of Europeans and Ukrainians," Merz said.

He added that there can be no peace that rewards Russia's aggressive actions and possibly encourages and emboldens further actions

