Freshly brewed Starbucks Caramel Macchiato at $1.50 a cup?

Most Starbucks outlets remain open during the circuit breaker, but not all of us are living near one.

Unless you’re willing to go the distance to get your regular cup of Starbucks joe (hey, you do you), the only other way to get their trademark Cappuccino or Java Chip Frappuccino pumped into your veins is by ordering online to get it delivered to your front door. That is, if you don’t mind splurging for some drinks that have been more than a little sloshed and not as fresh anymore.

What if we told you that there is a way to get a piping hot cup of Caramel Macchiato — and a wide range of other Starbucks classics — for as little as $1.50 a cup? Because you definitely can.

While we’re all stuck at home for the long haul, you can actually treat yourself to some good coffee while staying prudent. Unwrapped host and self-admitted Starbucks addict Timo tells us how he managed to last through the entire circuit breaker period and still got his essential coffee fix — without baristas getting his name wrong.

