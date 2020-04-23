List of F&B outlets that are still open during this extended CB period - cake shops included

With the tightened CB measures set in place, Singaporeans had to say goodbye to their favourite bubble tea (BBT) stores. Thankfully, a few BBT shops are still open as they operate at hawker centres, coffee shops, food courts and cafes.

Apart from BBT stores that were affected by the stricter measures, standalone F&B outlets that sell only beverages, packaged snacks, confectionery or desserts had to shutter as well — this includes the manufacture of chocolate products, chips, ice-cream, cakes and confectionery.

If you're wondering where to get your daily cuppa fix, desserts and cakes (yes, cakes are comfort food in bad times), here is a list of F&B outlets that are still open during the extend CB period, so you don't have to go cold turkey.

Coffee places & cafes

Starbucks

Things are changing but we're still here for you. 💚☕ 🥐 Our stores remain open, safely serving up all of your favorite... Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Starbucks stores will remain open for take away and islandwide delivery, the chain will continue serving its drinks and food.

For the full list of store opening hours visit here.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Whether you need an extra caffeine boost or simply want to find out what this new hype is about, we’ve got you! Our... Posted by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores will remain open for take away and delivery via GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

However, the chain has announced on its website that some stores will be closed temporarily and opening hours will be adjusted.

PHOTO: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Screengrab

For the full list of store opening hours, visit here.

Toast Box

With regard to the recent announcements made on 21 April, please be assured that Toast Box remains open for takeaway and... Posted by Toast Box Singapore on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Fret not, you'll still be able to enjoy your kopi, toasts and other hot food from Toast Box as take away and delivery options are still available.

For the full list of store opening hours visit here.

Ya Kun Kaya Toast

Dear Everyone, Kindly note that most Ya Kun outlets islandwide will still be operational amidst the tightened and... Posted by Ya Kun Kaya Toast on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Likewise for Ya Kun Kaya Toast, most outlets remain open for take away and deliveries via GrabFood and Oodle.

For the full list of store opening hours visit here.

Tiong Bahru Bakery

*IMPORTANT UPDATE* 𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗔𝗦 𝗨𝗦𝗨𝗔𝗟 Following PM Lee's nationwide address, we would like to announce that we... Posted by Tiong Bahru Bakery on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Need a midday snack and some coffee to keep you awake? It's business as usual for Tiong Bahru Bakery where you can take away, except for Funan's outlet. Islandwide delivery is also available on the Grab app.

Craving warm, hearty meals? 🍲🥘🥗 We’ve got you! Don’t matter if you live in the same neighbourhood as our Raffles City... Posted by Tiong Bahru Bakery on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

For the full list of store opening hours, visit here.

Baristart Coffee

[Update] Dear Baristart lovers, If you’re wondering, yes we are still open as usual for takeaways and deliveries. There... Posted by Baristart Coffee Singapore on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Baristart will still be serving up its Hokkaido coffee, sandwiches, sweet treats and other hot dishes via takeaway and islandwide delivery on GrabFood.

Opening hours have not changed, and it will be opened from 10am to 9.30pm.

Where: 65 Tras Street Singapore 079004

Snacks

Mr Bean

Worried about missing your Mr Bean fix? Fret not because selected Mr Bean stores will remain open, serving up piping hot... Posted by Mr Bean Singapore on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Selected Mr Bean stores will remain open, and you'll still be able to take away its pancakes, soya milk, as well as its hot meals.

Its pearly series offers a healthier alternative for you to satisfy your BBT cravings.

For the full list of store opening hours visit here.

Lao Ban Soya Beancurd

Closed:

Bengawan Solo

PHOTO: Bengawan Solo Screengrab

Other places to buy cakes

Ninethirty by Awfully Chocolate

Dear friends, as of 2359 on April 21, we’ve been asked to help the nation recover from COVID-19 by closing all our... Posted by Awfully Chocolate Singapore on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

" target="_blank">here.

While all the Awfully Chocolate store are to be shuttered, its flagship restaurant, Ninethirty by Awfully Chocolate, will remain open to fulfil all preorder collections and deliveries for April 22.

There are currently limited items available on its website, so you may still be able to get a cake if you order in time.

Kith Cafe

Cabin fever creeping up on you? Nothing that a slice of cake can't fix! But why stop at 1 slice when you can get a whole cake, now available for half and half flavours ✨ www.kith.com.sg > Delivery Whole Cakes Posted by Kith Café on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Kith Cafe is selling whole cakes, now available for half and half flavours with up to 40 per cent discount. Choose from flavours like Matcha Opera, Black Forest Cake and Mango Kalamansi.

Available for self pickup and delivery.

PS.Cafe

PHOTO: PS.Cafe Screengrab

Hankering for a good slice of cake? PS.Cafe has got you covered. The cakes are available for preorder self pickup, along with their mains and sides as well.

Delivery is available on on Deliveroo, GrabFood and Foodpanda from certain areas, and islandwide delivery will soon be available through Oddle.

For the full list of store opening hours visit here.

Cedele Bakery Cafe

UPDATE as of 23rd April 2020 (we will continue to update as more information becomes available): Advance Cake Orders -... Posted by Cedele on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Limited stock of cakes are available on Cedele's website, for self pickup and delivery, or you may call the nearest outlet to enquire on the cakes currently available for take away.

Cedele outlets remain open to serve up artisanal breads, healthy snacks and their newly-launched bentos and family sets.

For the full list of store opening hours visit here.

Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

melissagoh@asiaone.com