Can't live without bubble tea? Here's where you can still get your fix during circuit breaker

The announcement that bubble tea, confectionaries and dessert shops will no longer be allowed to open from April 22 caused a frenzy amongst Singaporeans.

Bubble tea shops islandwide saw long queues form late into the night on April 21 and delivery apps were overwhelmed with a surge in orders as Singaporeans did everything they could to get their last cup of bubble tea, at least until June 1.

The good news, though, for those of us who consider bubble tea to be an essential good in our lives, is that you are still able to get bubble tea as stalls who operate at hawker centres, coffee shops and food courts will still be open.



Restaurants and shops that sell other food items, in addition to bubble tea are also open for business, and here are some places that where you'll still be able to satisfy your bubble cravings during circuit breaker.

Dessert stall in Toa Payoh with bubble tea offerings.

How to order: Call or text +65 8118 4347 to order. Delivery only within Toa Payoh with a minimum order of $30, no extra delivery charges.



You can also order directly from the stall at #01-26 Toa Payoh Lor 8 Market & Hawker Centre, Singapore 310210.

ALSO READ: No BBT during extended CB? Here’s how you can make your own

Hong Kong style desserts and assorted drinks, including bubble tea.

✨黑糖珍珠鲜奶✨来势汹汹‼️‼️‼️ 抄好的50杯珍珠在一小时卖完了😵😵😵 M - $ 2.9, L - $ 3.5 ［太便宜了吧🤪］ ✨BROWN SUGAR PEARL FRESH MILK✨ 50 cups sold out in an hour. 😵😵😵 M - $ 2.9, L - $ 3.5 ［Super Duper Cheap🤪］ Posted by 有点糖 Dot Sugar on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

How to order: Whatsapp +65 8111 0583 at least one to two hours in advance with islandwide delivery available and charges based on location. Follow the ordering format listed here.



Also available on Deliveroo, Foodpanda, GrabFood, and WhyQ.

View menu

Muslim-owned business selling ayam penyet and bubble tea





Whatsapp +65 9753 5109 by 10pm the day before. Daily islandwide delivery available from April 24 at $10, with a delivery charge of $10. Self-collect option from Tampines MRT available too.

View menu





Taiwanese snack shop is selling bubble tea, but only via delivery. It will not be selling bubble tea over the counter at its physical outlets.

We are in business as usual! BUT to help fight the spread of Covid19 together with the government, we have decided to do... Posted by i love taimei 我愛台妹 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

How to order: Grab your cup via GrabFood or Foodpanda.

View drinks menu

Known for it's Taiwanese fried chicken cutlets, it sells other small bites and drinks, including bubble tea.

Hey Fried Chicken & Boba Lovers! Don't worry, all Monga outlets remain open and business is as usual. Our Taiwanese... Posted by Monga Fried Chicken Singapore 艋舺ㄟ雞排 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

How to order: Whatsapp +65 8896 5136 at least one day in advance to secure a delivery slot. Minimum order of $30 is required, with free islandwide delivery.

Also available for self pick-up at their SingPost Centre outlet or via Deliveroo, DoorDash, Foodpanda and GrabFood.

View menu

Traditional Peranakan dishes and set meals, as well as bubble tea, both the usual kind and durian flavoured.

Dont worry! Still available at The Peranakan :) order.theperanakan.com Posted by The Peranakan on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

How to order: Order from website. Pick up and delivery options available. Islandwide delivery charged at $10 per order, with minimum order of $50.

View menu

Know of any other places open and selling bubble tea during circuit breaker? Let us know and we'll include it on this list.

kailun@asiaone.com