Bangladeshi worker dies after being struck by reversing truck at HDB worksite in Yishun

A 29-year-old Bangladeshi worker died on Friday (May 23) after he was hit by a reversing tipper truck at a worksite in Yishun.

The worker was carrying out survey works at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) project site at 71 Lorong Chencharu when the accident occurred.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 10am on Friday and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

A 61-year-old man was arrested for causing death by rash act and investigations are ongoing, they added.

HDB told AsiaOne that it is saddened by the worker's death and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family.

HDB added that it would work with the project's contractor - a joint venture between Yeng Tong Construction and Koh Kock Leong Enterprise - to render all the support and assistance needed to his family.

The worker was an employee of Koh Kock Leong Construction.

HDB said that all works on site have been suspended until further notice.

"Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority, and we are working with the contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations on this matter," it said.

"We will continue to work with our industry partners to strengthen workplace safety at all our worksites."

Chencharu is a new housing area in Yishun, with around 10,000 new homes to be built by 2040.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told AsiaOne that drivers must be guided by a banksman when reversing or operating in areas with limited visibility or when other workers are present.

"Clear communication must be maintained at all times," the ministry said. "Companies are encouraged to adopt vehicular safety technologies to enhance operational safety."

MOM said it is investigating the incident.

[[nid:713330]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com