We will involve Singaporeans in creating and implementing solutions, says PM Wong as new Cabinet sworn in

The People's Action Party (PAP) Government will continue engaging Singaporeans from all walks of life to reflect their voices in policies, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (May 23).

"Beyond listening, we will actively involve you in creating and implementing solutions that matter to you and your families," he added.

"This is how my team and I will govern — in partnership with Singaporeans."

He was addressing political office-holders and invited guests during the swearing-in of the new Cabinet at the Istana.

The prime minister noted how Singaporeans had given the PAP a "clear mandate" in the general election. He led his party to win 65.57 per cent of the vote at the polls on May 3.

"In these uncertain times, you understood what was at stake — our vulnerabilities and our future. You chose leaders you could trust, a government you could rely on, and a steady course for our nation's next phase of development."

In all, 35 ministers and ministers of state, starting with PM Wong, took their oaths of office from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during the hour-long ceremony.

These include the newly appointed three coordinating ministers — K Shanmugam, Ong Ye Kung and Chan Chun Sing, which PM Wong described that along with DPM Gan Kim Yong, will oversee national security, social policies, public services and the economy respectively.

PM Wong also made a slew of changes with the different ministers of state changing portfolios.

Eight of the nine new office-holders also received their instruments of appointment. PM Wong said that they will be "stretched and tested" and prove themselves in service to Singapore.

Speaking before PM Wong, and presiding over the swearing-in ceremony, President Tharman said that PM Wong’s Cabinet of experienced ministers and new faces is a combination of “wisdom, fresh perspectives and deep resolve”.

“I encourage the Prime Minister and his team to continue listening, consulting widely and partnering with Singaporeans from all walks of life, our workers, businesses and those in civil society, as we address both the issues of today and the longer-term challenge of creating hope and opportunity for every generation,” he added.

PM Wong lays out Govt’s priorities

PM Wong also laid out the Government's key priorities amid the global uncertainties.

The first, he said, is to secure for Singapore an "assured place" in this "changed world".

This is by deepening relations with major powers, especially the United States and China, and strengthen ties with "new friends" such as countries in Africa and South America.

"In a world of shifting alliances, we will be a steady and constructive partner — one willing and able to contribute to peace and stability, advance dialogue and fraternity, and support a rules-based international order.

"Our goal is not just to navigate this uncertain world, but to help shape it for the better — by working with like-minded partners, and upholding shared principles and values, so that small nations too have a place under the sun."

The second priority will be to steer Singapore through the economic challenges.

"We will work with tripartite partners to develop a new economic blueprint for the next phase, so we can sustain our competitive edge, and create good jobs for Singaporeans," he said.

"In the near term, as global growth slows, we will continue to help businesses and households weather the storm. We will work closely with NTUC to support our workers and jobseekers, so that every Singaporean who is prepared to work is able to secure a job and progress in their careers."

PM Wong also said that the Government will be strengthening Singapore's social compact by keeping essential services — including education, healthcare and housing — accessible and affordable.

"We will create more diverse and flexible pathways for Singaporeans to seek happiness, prosperity and progress," he added. "Our aim is for every Singaporean to thrive and flourish on their own terms."

Beyond the immediate concerns, PM Wong said that the Government will prepare Singaporeans for the future, which incudes measures to adapt to climate change.

Concluding his speech, he underlined the importance for unity as Singapore marks 60 years of independence.

"As long as we continue to believe in ourselves, have faith in one another, and work together, we will endure… Be it SG100, or even beyond, there will still be Singaporeans, standing strong and free," he said.

"My fellow Singaporeans, with courage, imagination and new resolve, let us build a Singapore that is open, inclusive and full of opportunities."

